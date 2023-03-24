Mr Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, an ally of the immediate-past minister of transportation, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has berated former South-South Zonal vice chairman of the party, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, for attacking the former minister over his recent comments on the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

Amaechi had, while speaking with journalists recently, revealed that it was someone within the camp of the president-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that pushed for Yakubu to be reappointed INEC chairman by President Muhammadu Buhari. In his reaction, Eta said there was no iota of truth in the former minister’s claim.

But, in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, Eze cautioned the former zonal chairman to channel his acidic vitriols to a direction far from Amaechi, who is also former Rivers State governor.

The APC chieftain said upbraiding Amaechi will not bring him back to the political playground and counseled him to deploy his acidic mordancy to a direction suitable enough to help him wriggle his way out of political relegation.

He said Amaechi speaks with facts and his revelation is very valid given the desperate insistence of the electoral umpire to undermine extant laws guiding the conduct of elections in the country which resulted to the sham that are receiving global condemnation.

Eze counselled Etta to be mindful of his unguided utterances henceforth pertaining to APC particularly the Rivers State Chapter to avoid being exposed of his inglorious, divisive and devious roles he played with Senator Magnus Abe, Governor Nyesom Wike, Adams Oshiomhole and others for the present state of the Rivers State chapter of the party.