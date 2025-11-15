Mrs. Ekeoma Ezeibe is a distinguished insurance lawyer and broker who has transformed Crystal Trust Insurance Brokers Limited, a firm she co-founded with her husband, into one of Nigeria’s leading insurance broking companies. She achieved this by leveraging her philosophy of hard work and passion for the insurance business.

Ezeibe currently serves as the managing director/CEO of Crystal Trust Insurance Brokers Limited and is the third female President in the 63-year history of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB).

Biography/Career Journey

In 1991, she started work as Company Secretary/Legal Adviser and Head of Claims Department in Liberty Assurance Company Limited before moving on to Industrial & General Insurance Company Limited in 1992 as its pioneer Company Secretary/Legal Adviser. She co-founded with her husband, Crystal Trust Insurance Brokers Limited and became its Managing Director/CEO; a position she occupies till date.

Ekeoma Ezeibe obtained her insurance professional qualifications; Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute (ACII) from the Chartered Insurance Institute, London with Distinctions in Claims Practice and Advances in Strategic Risk Management, Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (AIIN) and a Fellow, Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (FCIB).

Over the years, she has delivered more than 40 pro bono lectures on a wide range of topics, including law, regulation, compliance, and insurance. These lectures have been presented not only through the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) but also via the Insurance Industry Consultative Council (IICC), Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), College of Insurance and Financial Management (CIFM), Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria (ILAN), African Insurance Brokers Association (AIBA), Africa Insurance Women Association (AIWA), and other non-industry platforms.

For the past 9 years, she maintained a front row on behalf of the NCRIB in the making of what has now culminated into the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act, 2025. She is an award winning lecturer at the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping where she teaches different topics on Marine Insurance since the past 14 years.

Mrs. Ezeibe was the Honorary Treasurer of the NCRIB for 2 years from 2017 to 2019, Vice President for 2 years from 2021 to 2023 and its Deputy President from 2023 till 2025 before becoming the president, couple of weeks ago..

Ekeoma’s span of influence spans all professional bodies in the industry, namely: the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), the Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA).

At the continental level and at the African Insurance Brokers’ Association (AIBA), she served as Secretary from 2022 to 2024, Treasurer from 2024 to 2025 and currently, its Vice Chairman where she made history as the 1st female to occupy this position

She was a member of the Constitution Drafting Committee that established the Africa Insurance Women Association (AIWA) of which she is a member and equally conducted the passing of the resolution that legally set up the body including having the privilege to swear in, its 1st President, the unforgettable Lady Margaret Nkechi Moore of blessed memory on 31st May, 2023 in Algiers, Algeria.?

She is also a member of the Insurance Committee of the International Chamber of Shipping, London, United Kingdom.

Speaking on her prowess and the impact she brings to the insurance industry, especially, as the new NCRIB president, the commissioner for Insurance/CEO, the National Insurance Commission(NAICOM), Mr. Olusegun Omosehin said, “Mrs. Ezeibe’s emergence as the third female President in the 63-year history of the Council is a powerful symbol of progress and inclusion. Her journey is one of quiet strength and strategic impact both at NCRIB and the insurance industry.

“Of note is her strategic leadership as Chairperson of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Committee on AfCFTA (NII-AfCFTA). Under her guidance, the Committee has championed industry enlightenment, capacity building, and policy advocacy to ensure Nigerian insurance industry is well-positioned to harness the opportunities of the African Continental Free Trade Area.”

He is optimistic that under Mrs. Ezeibe’s leadership, NCRIB will champion education, ethics, and public confidence, driving greater insurance penetration, growth, and acceptance.