Liverpool cruised into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 5-2 rout of Championship side Norwich City on Sunday, to kick off Jurgen Klopp’s long goodbye at Anfield.

Liverpool’s beloved manager had announced on Friday that he would leave the Merseyside team at the end of the season, his ninth at the helm.

The eight-time FA Cup winners had goals from Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool will play either Watford or Southampton after their fourth-round game earlier on Sunday ended in a 1-1 draw, thanks to a last-gasp goal by Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong forced a replay.

Ben Gibson and Borja Sainz scored Norwich City’s goals at Anfield. Norwich are ninth in the Championship, 28 spots below Premier League leaders Liverpool in England’s football pyramid.