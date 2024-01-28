Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that the battles against his administration may not be entirely over yet.

He, however, noted that the distractions were being pushed aside because he was more focused on delivering the promise of good governance to the people.

This is as the governor also declared that the battles against his reign as governor had been fierce but God who rules in the affairs of men has saddled him with the responsibility to steer the affairs of the state as its governor.

Fubara spoke on Sunday at a special thanksgiving service organised to celebrate a successful governorship election and victory at the Supreme Court, which held at Saint Paul’s Anglican Church, Opobo Town, in Opobo/Nkoro local government area of the state.

The governor said: “We came in; we were selected because they believed we have something that we will do for our State. We have not been given the opportunity to do those things that we ought to do for our State.

“We have had a lot of distractions, but I strongly believe that while we navigate the path of peace, prayer is also needed for us to pass over this phase. Continue to put us in your prayers. There is nothing that God cannot do.”

He stated that he has returned to thank God for the victory secured during the election and at the Supreme Court of Nigeria through which it was shown that no battle is bigger than God who alone will provide the requisite guidance.

Fubara said: “A lot of people who started this journey with us ought to have been here with us but unfortunately they are not here. God knows why. We can’t question the Almighty.

“But one thing we can’t take away is that God does not make any mistake. Whatever happens, and when it happens, it is for a purpose.

“I am happy to return this glory to God Almighty, to say thank you to God, and ask for extra energy to continue with the task of governance. But no battle can be bigger than God.”

The governor expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his role in the legal victory being celebrated, to the leaders of the State and numerous supporters who were either provoked or persecuted for standing by the truth.

He said: “I want to thank God first, then our dear President, he has been great and wonderful father. He has supported and I can say it without being economical with the truth that we are standing here because of his support.

“I want to thank our leaders who are here and the ones that are not here, for all your support. Before this journey started, while the journey was on and also now, that we have gotten victory to validate your mandate.

“I want to thank especially the good people of Rivers State who were firm in the face of provocation to stand by the truth.”

Fubara enjoined everyone to embrace peace and promote it everywhere while also acknowledging the efforts of the security agencies for ensuring protection of lives and property in the State.

The governor, whose 49th birthday anniversary coincided with the thanksgiving event, said reminiscing on God’s goodness on his life makes him happier.

He said: “It is just a coincidence that today is actually my birthday, I didn’t plan it but the organisers of the programme have to fix in the birthday. I am also thanking God for this wonderful day. Maybe I will take the birthday happiness to make myself more happier.”

In his sermon, Bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta of the Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Oko-Jaja, said there were more enduring benefits of thanking God than the initial feat accomplished.

Oko-Jaja, who preached from Luke 17:11-19, where Jesus healed 10 lepers but only one returned to show gratitude, said thanksgiving establishes permanently the blessings, serves as evidence that God honours faith, and affirms that God does not disappoint.

The Bishop, who noted that the victory celebrated by Governor Fubara was for the entire state, added that no one man can hold the state to ransom because God is in charge.