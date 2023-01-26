Ethnic Youth Leaders in the country have called on the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to focus on his campaign and stop what they called his unnecessary and unguarded utterances about President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Recall that the ruling party’s presidential candidate had during his campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital on Wednesday, accused the Buhari administration of allegedly using the current fuel scarcity and redesigned Naira notes and cash handling policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to block his chances at the general elections next mont

But, reacting to the outburst, the Youth Leaders in a joint statement signed by the leader of Arewa Youths, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, warned the APC presidential candidate to stop undermining Buhari’s economic and electoral reforms.

The groups described Tinubu’s statement as unfair, saying that Buhari was neither hoarding fuel or new Naira notes.

The groups added that attacking the President, who has shown him support since the commencement of his campaign won’t help Tinubu’s determination to win, rather he’s creating doubts in people’s mind on whether they should vote for him.

The groups’ joint statement reads, “The outburst credited to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is unfair to Buhari. He’s deliberately trying to undermine Buhari’s economic and electoral reforms, in his desperate bid to win election.

“Why is he acting like he’s not getting enough support from President Muhammadu Buhari? In the past few months, Buhari has indicated his intention to allow a level-playing field during the upcoming election. The President said he backed CBN’s decision to redesign naira notes in order to restore control over the money supply.

“This should be a welcomed development for any politician who means well for Nigerians, rather Tinubu has become frustrated by his inability to stop the cashless policy and currency redesign of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that will curb vote buying and enhance the credibility of next month’s election.”