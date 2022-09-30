Following the collapse of the four layers of metering initiatives in the country, experts have advised the federal government to initiate a fresh policy that will allow electricity consumers to make direct purchase of meters from licensed meter manufacturers or Meter Service Providers(MSP).

This, they said, is crucial to close the current yawning metering gap in the country.

This is coming as electricity consumers have decried the ‘crazy estimated bills’ they pay on a monthly basis and the non-provision of prepaid meters by Electricity Distribution Companies(DisCos).

Some of the consumers who spoke with LEADERSHIP in Lagos said, starting from March 2022, their monthly electricity bill increased from about N8,000 to N70,000, for an apartment of which they were given the condition to pay at least half of that figure every month to avoid disconnection.

For instance, Mrs Bisi John, a business woman who lives in Ojota axis in Lagos, told LEADERSHIP that, as at last year, her electricity bill used to be between N6,000 and N8,000, but six months ago, the bill jumped to N70,000. “I thought it was a mistake, so I called the marketer at Ojota axis, but she told me that it was not a mistake that I have to pay, otherwise, they will disconnect me,” she said.

After visiting the distribution company in her area many times, Mrs John was forced to pay about N40,000. “This is so pathetic. I live in a two bedroom apartment, with few appliances, yet, I am being forced to pay N40,000, of which I will eventually pay the balance. Currently, I am owing close to N300,000. I will still have to pay that money, when I finally get my prepaid meter. This is so unfair,” she lamented.

For Mr Seun (Surname withheld), a resident at Ojota, his light was recently disconnected due to the fact that he paid N25,000, out of the N82,000 electricity bill sent to him for the month of August. “I have meter that is working fine, but they stopped reading it. They decided to bill me whatever they feel like, sometimes N70,000, other times N80,000. I have gone to Ikeja distribution head office, but all to no avail.