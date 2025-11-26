A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Abdulrahoof Bello, has raised concerns over the Federal Government’s failure to classify bandits as terrorists, describing it as a significant obstacle in tackling the recent surge in insecurity across Nigeria.

According to Bello, lack of a clear legal framework to treat armed criminal groups as terrorist organisations has hampered effective responses to escalating attacks in various parts of the country.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Bello said, “I’m not aware of any law passed by the National Assembly that officially declares bandits as terrorists, and this legal gap makes it difficult to treat them as such.”

He stressed that this loophole has created challenges for security agencies, limiting their ability to adopt more decisive strategies to curb the activities of the criminal groups.

Bello described the situation as a significant gap, particularly given the level of decisive action expected by both domestic citizens and international observers, including former US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly highlighted the importance of urgent measures to address insecurity in Nigeria.

In addition to highlighting the legal deficiencies, the APC leader called on the Federal Government to consider broader systemic reforms.

He advocated for amendments to the constitution to restore a regional system of administration, which he referred to as Nigeria’s “factory setting.”

According to Bello, returning to regionalism would allow states greater autonomy in managing local security and resources, creating a more efficient and responsive governance structure.

“The solution to insecurity in Nigeria is to return to the factory setting — regionalism,” he added, emphasising that empowering regions could be a key step toward restoring peace, stability, and long-term prosperity across the country.