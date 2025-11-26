The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deepened partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to protect critical oil and gas infrastructure.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, reaffirmed the commitment on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari.

A statement by the NAF spokesman, Air Cdre Ehimen Ejodame, said the visit underscored the strategic importance of enhanced collaboration between both institutions in securing key national assets and promoting sustainable economic growth.

Air Marshal Aneke, in his remarks emphasized that safeguarding the nation’s energy installations was central not only to NNPC’s operational efficiency but also to Nigeria’s broader economic resilience.

He noted that the NAF remained fully committed to supporting the protection of oil pipelines, flow stations, offshore platforms, and other critical infrastructure that underpin the national energy supply chain.

According to the Air Chief, strengthened security around these assets will significantly boost productivity in the oil and gas sector, reduce revenue leakages, and enhance national development outcomes.

The CAS reiterated that the efforts of the NAF, working in synergy with sister security agencies, has significantly reduced oil theft and contributed to increased national output.

He stressed the need to consolidate the gains through more coordinated and technology-driven responses from all stakeholders.

Air Marshal Aneke reaffirmed that the NAF was scaling up its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities to support proactive threat detection, rapid response, and sustained deterrence against insurgent and criminal networks operating across the country.

Speaking further, Air Marshal Aneke said NAF’s expanding maritime security posture, supported by advanced surveillance platforms and integrated command structures, remained critical to safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity and energy corridors.

He noted that closer alignment between NAF operations and NNPC’s strategic priorities will create the operational advantage needed to secure vital assets, ensure uninterrupted energy supply, and support increased oil and gas production, which is essential to Nigeria’s economic recovery and growth.

Reassuring NNPC leadership of the Air Force’s continued support, Air Marshal Aneke reiterated that the NAF will remain a steadfast partner in safeguarding national resources and defeating threats posed by insurgents, vandals, and criminal elements, thereby contributing meaningfully to increased NNPC productivity. He emphasised that strengthened collaboration between both institutions will not only reinforce coastal and maritime security but also support Nigeria’s broader national development aspirations.

Responding, NNPCL boss Engr. Bayo Ojulari, commended the Nigerian Air Force for its unwavering dedication to national defence and described the strengthened collaboration as timely, especially in view of the President’s mandate for NNPC to increase investments and productivity for the benefit of all Nigerians.

He noted that NNPC’s partnership with the NAF is essential to promoting energy security, stabilising production outputs, and fostering a safer operating environment for industry operators.

Engr. Ojulari assured the CAS that NNPC remains committed to expanding cooperation to further enhance NAF air operations, including intelligence sharing, joint operational planning, and the deployment of modern security technologies across vulnerable national assets.