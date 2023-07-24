Falana Confirms Participation As Keynote Speaker At LEADERSHIP/NDLEA Conference

Renowned legal luminary and human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has confirmed his participation as keynote speaker at the forthcoming joint LEADERSHIP/NDLEA Conference on Drug Abuse, Crime, Insecurity and National Development.

The event scheduled to hold on August 3, 2023, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, has been described as a timely response to the existential scourge of the proliferation of illicit drugs.

A statement by the management of LEADERSHIP Group Ltd, signed by its Senior Vice Chairman/Editor-In-Chief, Mr. Azu Ishiekwene, noted yesterday that Falana was chosen because of his vast knowledge of the law and the challenges of development.

Falana, a former president of the West Africa Bar Association (WABA), who has been at the forefront of defending journalists and other human rights advocates across Africa for over two decades had been a keynote speaker at conferences of the ECOWAS Community Court among other international legal gatherings.

Ishiekwene said the conference would discuss the future of the drug war with regard to reviewing Nigeria’s laws on possession, use and punishment, rehabilitation, and reintegration of victims.

“As succinctly revealed by the United Nations drugs use survey of 2017, based on a population projection of 98 million Nigerians, 14.3 million Nigerians are involved in the use of illicit and psychotropic drugs.