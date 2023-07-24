Insecurity: Nigeria Will Overcome Challenges, Says CDS

The chief of defence staff (CDS), Maj-Gen. Christopher Musa, has said Nigeria will overcome its current security challenges to attain its potential of a peaceful and prosperous nation.

Musa stated this at the graduation of 20 participants of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA) Skill Acquisition Programme on Saturday in Abuja.

He said Nigeria is blessed but was only passing through challenges, just as he assured that the country will succeed.

“This country is blessed; we are going through challenges but we’ll succeed. Don’t give up, it takes a lot of sacrifices” he said. The CDS commended DEPOWA for continuously empowering dependants of fallen/living heroes, saying education and skill acquisitions are fundamental pillars for personal and societal development.

He noted that the skill acquisition programme highlighted the importance of developing and nurturing the skills of the defence and police wives.

The CDS said the skills that had been acquired would undoubtedly play a pivotal role in their personal growth, self-reliance and empowerment.