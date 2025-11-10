Nigeria’s Falconets defeated Benin Republic 3-0 in their second match at the WAFU B U20 Girls’ Cup yesterday.

Moses Aduku’s side opened the scoring through Kareem Ramotalahi in the 15th minute. Kareem doubled Nigeria’s lead in the 58th minute, skillfully dribbling past a defender before slotting the ball into the net. Precious Oscar added Nigeria’s third goal deep into stoppage time.

The Falconets had previously defeated Ghana 3-1 in their opening fixture on Saturday. They now top the standings with six points as they prepare for their next match against Ghana on Tuesday, 11 November.