Six Super Eagles players have arrived in Rabat, Morocco, ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs semifinal clash against Gabon on Thursday, November 13.

The six players in the team which officially opened yesterday, according to the team’s media officer Promise Efoghe, are Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, Wilfred Ndidi and Olakunle Olusegun.

Victory for Eric Chelle’s side will set up a final clash with Cameroon or Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday l, November 16.

The Super Eagles kept their dreams of qualification for next FIFA World Cup in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada alive following a resounding 4-0 victory over Benin last month in Uyo—courtesy of Victor Osimhen’s impressive hat-trick and Frank Onyeka’s late strike. The triumph not only secured a playoff spot but also reignited the hope for a World Cup ticket.

If successful in the African playoffs, they will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs scheduled for March 2026, where they could join teams from other regions vying for the final World Cup slots.

The playoff system will host six teams from five different confederations, including teams from CAF, AFC, CONMEBOL, OFC, and two from CONCACAF. Among the participants will be nations like Bolivia from South America, New Caledonia representing Oceania, and either Iraq or the United Arab Emirates from Asia, alongside the two CONCACAF representatives due to be confirmed in November.