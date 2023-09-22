It was another rewarding night for talents last weekend, at the glamorous 10th edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) in Dallas, Texas, United States, where artists like Fally Ipupa, Spyro, and Kcee topped the awards chart.
While Congolese singer/songwriter Fally Ipupa bagged two diadems, including Lifetime Achievement Award and Best Francophone Award, his Nigerian counterparts, Kcee and Spyro, won the Legendary Award and Best Collaboration Award, respectively.
The show, which was held at the Dallas Symphony Center, had a large turnout of guests from different parts of the world.
As show hosts, Nancy Isime and Nadia Nakai, took charge of the proceedings as guests were treated to musical performances by Blaqbonez, Spyro, Odumodu Blvck, Mike Kalambay, Kcee, King Promise, and Fally Ipupa, among others.
Other awardees at the show include; Rema – Artist of the Year; Ms DSF – Best DJ Africa; DJ Freshy K – Best African DJ USA; Maajabu – Music Producer of the Year; Toofan – Best African Group; Davido (Timeless) – AFRIMMA Album of the Year; Timaya – AFRIMMA Legendary Award.
Others are Mike Kalambay – Best Gospel; Flavour – Best Live Act; Blaqbonez – Nigeria Best Male Rap Act; Ayra Starr – Best Female West Africa; Diamond Platnumz – Best Male East Africa; Nadia Mukami – Best Female East Africa; Fabregas – Best Male Central Africa; AKA – Best Male Southern Africa; Nadia Nakai – Best Female Southern Africa; Odumodu Blvck – Best Newcomer and King Promise – Best Male West Africa.
AFRIMMA founder and CEO of Big A Entertainment, Anderson Obiagwu, noted that the vision behind the show is to continually celebrate and showcase Africa’s unique talents to the world.
See AFRIMMA 2023 Categories & Winners:
Best Male West Africa – King Promise
Best Female West Africa- Ayra Starr
Best Male East Africa – Diamond Platinum
Best Female East Africa – Nadia Mukami
Best Male Central Africa- Fabregas
Best Female Central Africa – Libianca
Best Male Southern Africa – Aka
Best Female Southern Africa-Nadia Nakai
Best Male North Africa – Dj Snake
Best Female North Africa – Ruby
Crossing Boundaries with Music Award – Rema
Best Newcomer – Odumodublvck
Artist of The Year – Rema
Best Gospel – Mike Kalambay
Best Live Act – Flavour
BEST FEMALE RAP ACT- Askia
Best Male Rap Act – Blaqbonez
Best Collaboration – Spyro and Tiwa Savage – Who’s Your Guy?
Song of The Year – Davido ft Musa Keys Unavailable
Best Video Director- Director Pink
Best Dj Africa – Ms DSF
Best African Dj USA- Dj Freshy K
AFRIMMA Video of The Year – Fally Ipupa ft Charlotte Dipanda / Garde Du Couer
Music Producer of The Year- Maajabu Gospel
Best African Dancer- Ghetto Kids
Best Lusophone – Mr Bow
Best Francophone – Fally Ipupa
Best Reggea/Dancehall – Patoranking
RADIO/TV PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR – Ebuka
BEST AFRICAN GROUP- Toofan
AFRIMMA ALBUM OF THE YEAR- Davido
AFRIMMA Lifetime Achievement Award – Fally Ipupa
AFRIMMA Legendary Award – Kcee
AFRIMMA Lifetime Achievement Award – Timaya