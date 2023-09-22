It was another rewarding night for talents last weekend, at the glamorous 10th edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) in Dallas, Texas, United States, where artists like Fally Ipupa, Spyro, and Kcee topped the awards chart.

While Congolese singer/songwriter Fally Ipupa bagged two diadems, including Lifetime Achievement Award and Best Francophone Award, his Nigerian counterparts, Kcee and Spyro, won the Legendary Award and Best Collaboration Award, respectively.

The show, which was held at the Dallas Symphony Center, had a large turnout of guests from different parts of the world.

As show hosts, Nancy Isime and Nadia Nakai, took charge of the proceedings as guests were treated to musical performances by Blaqbonez, Spyro, Odumodu Blvck, Mike Kalambay, Kcee, King Promise, and Fally Ipupa, among others.

Other awardees at the show include; Rema – Artist of the Year; Ms DSF – Best DJ Africa; DJ Freshy K – Best African DJ USA; Maajabu – Music Producer of the Year; Toofan – Best African Group; Davido (Timeless) – AFRIMMA Album of the Year; Timaya – AFRIMMA Legendary Award.

Others are Mike Kalambay – Best Gospel; Flavour – Best Live Act; Blaqbonez – Nigeria Best Male Rap Act; Ayra Starr – Best Female West Africa; Diamond Platnumz – Best Male East Africa; Nadia Mukami – Best Female East Africa; Fabregas – Best Male Central Africa; AKA – Best Male Southern Africa; Nadia Nakai – Best Female Southern Africa; Odumodu Blvck – Best Newcomer and King Promise – Best Male West Africa.

AFRIMMA founder and CEO of Big A Entertainment, Anderson Obiagwu, noted that the vision behind the show is to continually celebrate and showcase Africa’s unique talents to the world.

See AFRIMMA 2023 Categories & Winners:

Best Male West Africa – King Promise

Best Female West Africa- Ayra Starr

Best Male East Africa – Diamond Platinum

Best Female East Africa – Nadia Mukami

Best Male Central Africa- Fabregas

Best Female Central Africa – Libianca

Best Male Southern Africa – Aka

Best Female Southern Africa-Nadia Nakai

Best Male North Africa – Dj Snake

Best Female North Africa – Ruby

Crossing Boundaries with Music Award – Rema

Best Newcomer – Odumodublvck

Artist of The Year – Rema

Best Gospel – Mike Kalambay

Best Live Act – Flavour

BEST FEMALE RAP ACT- Askia

Best Male Rap Act – Blaqbonez

Best Collaboration – Spyro and Tiwa Savage – Who’s Your Guy?

Song of The Year – Davido ft Musa Keys Unavailable

Best Video Director- Director Pink

Best Dj Africa – Ms DSF

Best African Dj USA- Dj Freshy K

AFRIMMA Video of The Year – Fally Ipupa ft Charlotte Dipanda / Garde Du Couer

Music Producer of The Year- Maajabu Gospel

Best African Dancer- Ghetto Kids

Best Lusophone – Mr Bow

Best Francophone – Fally Ipupa

Best Reggea/Dancehall – Patoranking

RADIO/TV PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR – Ebuka

BEST AFRICAN GROUP- Toofan

AFRIMMA ALBUM OF THE YEAR- Davido

AFRIMMA Lifetime Achievement Award – Fally Ipupa

AFRIMMA Legendary Award – Kcee

AFRIMMA Lifetime Achievement Award – Timaya