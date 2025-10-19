The commissioner of police in Sokoto State, Ahmed Musa and his team have presented cheques worth N21.3m to 30 families of police officers who died in active service or sustained injuries in the course of discharging their duties.

The disbursement was part of the Group Life Assurance and IGP Family Welfare Scheme aimed at supporting families of officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The commissioner commended the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for his unwavering commitment, kindness and continuous support for the welfare of police officers and their families.

He noted that the IGP’s leadership and dedication to improving police welfare were commendable, as the efforts enhance performance, morale and the overall well-being of officers.

He added that the IGP’s kindness and generosity had brought immense joy and relief to many families, while praying that God blesses and guides him as he continues to touch the lives of officers and their loved ones.

CP Musa advised the beneficiaries to use the money wisely by investing in ventures that would benefit their families. He urged them to utilise the funds responsibly and thoughtfully, considering their financial goals, needs and priorities.

Reacting on behalf of the beneficiaries, Abdulrahaman Bello, son of one of the deceased officers, expressed profound gratitude to IGP Egbetokun for his kindness and generosity towards them.

He noted that the gesture would make a significant impact on their families and assured that the funds would be well used.