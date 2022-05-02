Members of the family of the founding chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, Sam Nda-Isaiah, yesterday organised a thanksgiving service as part of activities to celebrate his 60th posthumous birthday.

Born on 1st May, 1962, the late publisher, fondly called Uncle Sam, died on 11th December, 2020, at the age of 58.

The thanksgiving service was held at The Praise Church, Abuja.

The service which commenced at 10:30 am was presided over by Pastor Reuben Okala.

There was a powerful rendition by the church choir to thank and praise God. The chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, Mrs Zainab Nda-Isaiah, also performed a powerful solo rendition.

She said “Christ is the family’s firm foundation”, adding that he would never let them down.

In his sermon titled: “Eternal God”, the resident pastor, The Praise Church, Pastor Francis Agbo, urged the church to be resilient and hopeful.

The cleric took his sermon from the book of Psalm 89 verse 19.

He urged the Nda-Isaiah family to trust God and be strong.

Pastor Agbo added, “Nda-Isaiah has run his race and we are doing our best at the moment. Our prayer is that God will continue to strengthen them. “If we have more of the late Sam Nda-Isaiahs, Nigeria will be better. He is no longer here on earth with us but his vision is still alive.

“People are still being employed in his organisation daily and his businesses are waxing stronger. Let’s emulate Sam’s legacies.”

A brother of the late publisher who is a director in the company, Abraham Nda-Isaiah, said the family thanked God for the life he lived as well as the family he left behind.

He said, “It has not been easy for us but we thank God and that is why we are here to celebrate his posthumous birthday with a thanksgiving service.

“His legacies live on. I thank God. Sometimes we still cry but all is well. Christ is our firm foundation and he will never let us down.”

He added that he is hopeful that the path of the family will shine brighter.