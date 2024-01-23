After two years of heartbreaking incident, the family of Sylvester Oromoni Jr., the talented 12-year-old student from Dowen College, has announced the funeral arrangements for their beloved son.

Sylvester tragically lost his life on November 30, 2021, as a result of reported assault by fellow students.

The family has chosen to bid farewell to Sylvester on January 27, 2024, at Ogbe-Ijaw Warri Kingdom.

A statement released to newsmen in Warri, Delta State said the family’s decision to proceed with the funeral speaks volumes on the depth of their grief and the intricate nature of the situation, as they navigate the aftermath of this devastating loss.

The statement noted that his absence has created an irreplaceable void in the lives of those who knew him, and his legacy will endure through the lasting impact he made on others.

According to the statement, “Before his untimely demise, Sylvester was renowned for his exceptional intellect and maturity beyond his years. A young mind brimming with potentials, he demonstrated remarkable initiative and an extraordinary sense of humor, endearing him to those fortunate enough to cross paths with him.

“Sylvester’s insatiable passion for knowledge, particularly in fields like computer science, programming, electrical science, and his special interest in football set him apart.

“His absence has left an irreplaceable void in the lives of those who hold him dear, and his legacy will endure through the indelible memories of the profound impact he made on those around him.”

The family urged everyone to honour Sylvester’s memory by reflecting on his bright spirit and celebrating the intellect that shone from his young mind.

“As the community mourns, there is a resounding call for justice and the creation of a safer and more nurturing environment for students,” the statement reads.