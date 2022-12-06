As part of an on-going programme to empower host communities, by providing them with skill acquisition programmes for personal growth and development, Pandagric Novum, makers of Supreme Feeds has awarded the Over All Best Performer in its computer training programme to Madaki Abeh, a farmer in Okoh, a community in Karu Loca Government, Panda Development Area, Nasarawa State.

The training programme, which was designed to provide basic computer skills to residents started with 16 participants drawn from surrounding communities – with nine finally completing the programme.

Speaking at the award presentation and convocation, CEO Pandagric Novum, Bruce Spain, said the impact of the training goes beyond the nine successful participants. According to him, the success of the training would be measured based on the number of lives the graduands are able to touch as they continue to use the skills gained from the training, in the future.

“This is the real success to me – that the impact is not just now and for these people alone, but for the hundreds of lives they would touch in the future. Our goal as an organisation, is to contribute in our own way to closing the digital divide, especially in the communities where we operate.”

“As an organisation, we are passionate about uplifting the people in our community. To deliver on this, we will continue to invest in activities, systems and infrastructure that contribute to sustainable development as long as we are here.”

Representing the community at the convocation, Chief of Attat, Danladi Azeto praised Pandagric for the good work done in the community. According to him, Pandagric is an answer to yearning and aspirations of the community.

He added that the company has operated as a responsible corporate citizen and has displayed a high level of commitment to the community. It continues to show interest in the community’s overall welfare. As a sign of support and solidarity, he lifted the hand of the CEO, Bruce Spain and prayed for him.

“Thank you for all that you are doing in this community. We are happy and believe that you truly love our people. This is evident through the great initiatives you have completed and the ones you’re yet to accomplish.”

General manager HR & Enterprise Services, Mojisola Garba, who coordinated the training programme said two of the participants are already employed in the organisation. According to her, the programme is an ongoing one which aims at equipping eligible people in the community with the necessary skills for potential future employment in the organisation and elsewhere.

“This training is a precursor to possible engagement in the organisation. While we cannot employ all the graduands, we can and have taken it upon ourselves to empower people with the skills to get better jobs out there. As you are aware, computer literacy is a must for anyone in the 21st century, even for farmers.

“And what we have done is to close that gap, to make people in this community employable and relevant. The advantage of this training is that participants would in-turn encourage their children and wards to go to school, especially the girl-child.”

Receiving his award as Best Performer, Madaki Abeh, who was presented with a brand-new desktop computer with accessories, said the award would open a new chapter in his life. According to him, he has the option of setting up the first business centre in the community with internet access.

“This is a big day in my life. I’m extremely happy because of the opportunities that come from owning a computer, such as opening of the first business center in the community. My people can now connect to the world through the internet. Not only that, but I can also in-turn train other people in the community and help them become computer literate.”

Asked if he would abandon farming for the new business, he replied, “I’ve been a farmer all my life and I will remain a farmer. What this business will do is to provide more income for me and a better life for my family.”

Pandagric Novum, has continued to support the host communities by building modern classrooms with desks and chairs in Saninge Primary School, under Karu local government, Panda development area.

The company also recruited teachers for the school, to support the local government efforts of providing quality education for children in the community. These teachers are under the payroll of the company.

