Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta, MOSIEND, has commenced free registration for all its members across the Niger Delta region for the Holistic Opportunity Projects Engagement (Project HOPE) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Therefore, it calls on them and other youths in the region to participate in the online exercise, which started on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

MOSIEND, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by its national secretary, Ambassador Amain Winston Cotterel, said the online registration in the NDDC portal is not meant for only Ijaw youths but youths of all ethnic nationalities from the nine Niger Delta states – whether Ibo, Isoko, Urhobo, Itsekiri, Ikwerre, Efik and so on and that MOSIEND is willing to register all of them as long as they are from the region.

Amain stated that the registration would first be held in Rivers State, the Eastern Zone of the Ijaw nation, before it is taken to Delta and Bayelsa states. The online registration exercise is expected to last one week for each zone.

He said the registration centre for the eastern zone is the National Secretariat at Suite 8 at 55 Iwofe Road, Rivers State, which opens at 10 a.m. every day. He asked all MOSIENDIS to contact their zonal executives for more information about the process.

The MOSIEND secretary stated that all youths of the Niger Delta interested in the exercise are expected to come with their credentials and every other information about themselves.

Amain said the organisation saw the imperative of doing the free registration for Niger Delta youths after the stakeholders meeting with the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, on the 7th of May, 2024, with the stakeholders led by the national chairman of PANDEF, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien.

He stated that MOSIEND, the largest group with the largest number of youths in the region, is solidly behind the commission’s Project HOPE agenda.