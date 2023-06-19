Fathers’ Day: Nigerians Must Be Creative To Survive – Edo Dep Gov

Deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu and the priest of St Paul Catholic Church Benin City, Very Rev. Fr. Edwin Omorogbe, have called on Nigerians to think outside the box in grappling with current economic realities and also called on security agencies to ensure the protection of lives and properties.

After the Sunday service to mark this year’s Fathers’ Day where he served as mass servant for the seventh year running, Shaibu said following the removal of fuel subsidy, Nigerians must think outside the box by engaging in positive ventures to augment their take home pay.

According to him, “We need more prayers and hard work. Now, we need to diversify, we need to also look beyond our take-home pay by doing the right thing, by doing other commercial things that can complement our salaries. This is the time to think outside our salaries positively, not to steal, but also this is our time to take advantage of technology. We can trade online. We can do all the things that can complement our salary, so that the hardships will be minimized.”

He commended fathers for their roles in the society even though according to him, they have not been fully appreciated.

Shaibu said if fathers get support from the mothers, they would be able to build a strong family and the society will be better because “growth in the society starts from the family and if families do the right thing, the soci