Fayemi Celebrated Over Doctorate Degree Award By LASU

A prominent socio-political group in Ekiti State, the E-Eleven has said the honourary Doctor of Letters Degree conferred on former governor of the state, Dr Kayode Fayemi, by Lagos State University (LASU), is well-deserved.

It commended the university for honouring Fayemi, who was the former chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

In a statement by its chairman, High Chief Kola Akosile, the group said the award to Dr Fayemi was well merited and a testament to the impact and significant achievements of Fayemi over time, spanning fields such as academia, civil society, security, and politics.

To mark its 40th anniversary and 26th convocation, LASU announced the conferment of honourary doctorate degrees to a few outstanding Nigerians, including Mr Babatunde Fashola, the former governor of Lagos State; Femi Gbajabiamila, former speaker and the chief of staff to the president, and Fayemi who is being honoured for his impact in the areas of human rights, national integration and African security development.

“We are very excited about the honorary degree to Dr. Fayemi, the former Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) who notably had refused all types of traditional titles and awards in recognition of his outstanding achievements over time.

‘’This honour coming now speaks to Fayemi’s commitment to public service, intellectual prowess, and steadfast leadership which has an enduring impact on Ekiti State, Nigeria, and beyond. We are proud to have him as a revered member of our community, and we believe that this honorary degree further validates his exceptional contributions to society.