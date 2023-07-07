Fayose Meets Tinubu, Says Nigeria Bigger Than Political Parties

Former governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose has reaffirmed his allegiance to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) while expressing his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fayose, who visited President Tinubu, yesterday at the Presidential Villa emphasised the need for unity in Nigeria and the importance of working together for the betterment of the country.

Fayose, made it clear that he would not join the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared his loyalty to the PDP.

He asserted that his support for President Tinubu was based on the leader’s vision for Nigeria’s future.

He said “let me start with the last one. Let me say again, unequivocally, I’ve said it in several for a. I will never be a member of the APC. I am a PDP man, if anything takes me out of the PDP or if I don’t do partisan politics again, I will be the husband of my wife at home.