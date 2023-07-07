Troops Kill 51 Terrorists, Arrest 168 Others

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said troops deployed on internal security in the North East, North West, North Central and South East have neutralised 51 insurgents, arrested 168 other terrorists, collaborators and rescued 89 kidnapped civilians in three weeks.

The Defence Media Operations disclosed this in an update on military operations across the country covering between 15 June – 6 July 2023.

According to the brief read by Brig-Gen. Abdullahi Ibrahim, 967 terrorists comprising 82 adult males, 354 adult females and 531 children surrendered to troops in the North East while one terrorist surrendered in the North West zone.

In the North East, he said the troops neutralized 24 Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, captured 10, apprehended 39 collaborators and logistics suppliers and rescued 35 kidnapped civilians.

The troops also recovered 19 AK47 rifles, one HK 21 rifle, four dane guns, one locally made pistol, one Unexploded Explosive Ordnance, 15 AK47 magazines, 582 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 41 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 25 cartridges and one tear gas.