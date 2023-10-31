FBN Holdings Plc has won the Holding Company of the Year Award at the Banking and Other Financial Institutions Awards ceremony (BAFI) held over the weekend at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The prestigious awards in its eleventh year, is organised by BusinessDay Media Limited.

According to the organisers of the award, over the years, the award has become established as the benchmark of distinction for institutions in Nigeria’s financial services landscape.

While providing context for the award won, the BAFI awards committee considered the following criteria: ‘‘Strong Financial Performance. FBNHoldings has consistently demonstrated strong financial performance, showcasing its ability to effectively manage its diverse portfolio of subsidiaries and drive sustainable growth. Furthermore, its solid financial results, including profitability, asset quality, and capital adequacy, reflect its robust financial management and strategic decision-making.’’

The group managing director of FBN Holdings Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo while echoing the criteria for the award his company won, stated that ’the diversity and quality of our portfolio, which cuts across, commercial and merchant banking, asset management, trusteeship, capital markets, insurance brokerage, pensions fund administration provides the veritable platform for our Group to impact the Nigerian economy positively, serve our customers excellently and with the unflinching commitment of our highly motivated workforce’.

Appreciating stakeholders across the FBNHoldings Group, Mr. Okonkwo said “to all our stakeholders, including investors, shareholders, customers and staff, it is noteworthy to reiterate that an award of this pedigree serves as the springboard for us to continue to provide the gold standard of service delivery. This award is dedicated to all our stakeholders, irrespective of where they may be across the world.”