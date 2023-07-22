FBNHoldings Grows Pre-tax Profit To N206bn In H1

FBN Holdings Plc, has declared N206.3 billion profit after tax in its unaudited financial statements for the first half (H1) of the year ended June 30, 2023.

The Holding Company’s H1 results released on the NGX showed profit before tax grew by 213.8 per cent from N65.7 billion in H1, 2022 to N206.3 billion in H1, 2023. Profit after tax rose by 231.1 per cent to N187.2 billion as against N56.5 billion in H1, 2022, while earnings per share also rose by 234 per cent to N5.19 higher than N1.55 in 2022.

Further analysis revealed that gross earnings up by 82.8 per cent to N656.6 billion from N359.2 billion in H1, 2022. Interest income appreciated by 69.3 per cent from N383.3 billion compared to N226.4 billion in the corresponding period of 2022, while non-interest income amounted to N257.9 billion as against N120.6 billion.

Operating income for the period under review up by 81.1 per cent from N273.5 billion in H1, 2022 to N495.3 billion, while impairment charges for losses stood at N57.6 billion from N21.7 billion.

Total assets rose by 34.0 per cent to N14.177 trillion as against N10.578 trillion as at December 31, 2022. Customer loans & advances recorded 38.9 per cent year-to-date as at June 30, 2023 to N5.261 trillion from N3.789 trillion, while customer deposits stood at N 9.042 trillion, a year-to-date growth of 26.9 per cent from N7.124 trillion.