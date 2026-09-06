The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has begun probing Uber’s exit from Nigeria, particularly the ride-hailing company’s handling of unfulfilled services to customers.

The Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Tunji Bello, disclosed this on Sunday while speaking to Bloomberg.

Bello said FCCPC officials were looking into the manner of Uber’s exit from the Nigerian market, particularly issues relating to services that had not been fulfilled for customers.

“We are looking into the manner of their exit, particularly in respect of unfulfilled services to the customers,” he said.

Uber announced on September 2 that it would wind down operations in Nigeria and Uganda, effective the same day.

“After a thorough review, we have taken the difficult decision to wind down operations in Nigeria and Uganda, effective September 2, 2026. This decision is limited strictly to these two markets and does not impact our operations across the rest of the continent,” the company said.

Following the announcement, rival ride-hailing companies Bolt and inDrive said they were looking to expand their market share.

Uber also announced on September 2 that it was cutting more than 3,000 jobs worldwide as part of a restructuring plan to reduce management layers and refocus spending on its core business.

The company’s operations in Nigeria had faced challenges, with drivers protesting fares, commission rates and alleged poor treatment in 2017, 2023 and 2025.