The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) has temporarily closed down both the main carriageways and service lanes of Ring Road 1, popularly known as Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway, to traffic coming from Berger Roundabout to Area 1 junction and vice versa to enable ongoing works on the Flyover bridge linking Wuye and Wuse Zone 1 over Ring Road 1.

In a statement by the management of FCDA, the general public especially the motoring public is advised to use alternative routes to the destinations beginning from Saturday, December 3, 2022

According to the statement by FCDA, this has become necessary to allow Messrs Arab Contractor OAO Nigeria Limited, the contractor handling the Engineering Infrastructure to Wuye District to launch beams for the second span of the flyover bridge connecting Wuye and Wuse Districts from Axis No. 20 to Axis No. 30 as well as the third span from Axis No. 30 to Axis No. 40 across the main carriageway having completed pilling, construction of pile caps, abutment retaining walls, piers and crossbeams.

“The contractor will now be working on Saturdays and Sundays from December 3, 2022, to December 11, 2022, from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm as well as during the festive period from December 17, 2022, to January 1, 2023.

“Accordingly, the Main Carriageways and Service Lanes around the bridge area will be closed to all vehicular traffic for safety reasons.

“The motoring public is therefore advised to follow the alternative route provided by the contractor which is the service lane coming towards the road diversion going to Wuse Zone 7 and Berger roundabout.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has already been notified of this development. We regret any inconveniences this diversion May Cause residents and Visitors during this period,” the statement stated.