The Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau will now host the Super Eagles of Nigeria at home in next month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Djurtus and Super Eagles will clash in a 2023 AFCON qualifying double-header in March.

The first encounter will be held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on March 24.

The reverse fixture will take place at the

Nacional 24 de Setembro Stadium, Bissau three days later.

The Djurtus were earlier expected to host the Super Eagles in Morocco after the

Nacional 24 de Setembro Stadium was not deemed suitable to host international matches by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

According to information made available on the official Facebook page of the Guinea-Bissau Football Federation, CAF has now made a u-turn following renovation works at the ground.

Aside from the ground, the Football Federation and government have carried out renovation works on locker rooms, lighting facilities and furnitures.

The Super Eagles top the Group with six points after winning their opening two games.

The Djurtus are in second position with four points from the same number of matches.

