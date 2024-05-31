Ad

The chairman of Federal Capital Territory Football Association (FCT FA), Alhaji Adam Mouktar Mohammed, has congratulated the duo of EFCC Football Club and Naija Ratels, both FCT based clubs for their progression to the quarterfinals in the ongoing President Federation Cup.

Mouktar, in a statement through the FCT FA Media unit on Thursday in Abuja, expressed satisfaction in the effort of the teams, urging them to leave no stones unturned to ensure they win the trophies.

In the round of 16 fixtures, EFCC football team (Men’s category) defeated Wikki Tourist of Bauchi 1-0 while Naija Ratels (Women’s Category) walloped Abia Angel 4-0 to progress to the quarter final.

“This feat is a reflection of the attention paid to sports development over the years that have lifted the profile of men’s and women’s football in the FCT.

“I congratulate them for their indefatigable spirit and commitment and as a football association we pledge our support morally, financially to the team.

Ad More Details

“We want them to win the trophies, don’t relent in your effort, we want you to bring the trophies back to Abuja,” he urged the teams.

Meanwhile the EFCC Football club will slug it out with Kebbi United in Kebbi as Naija Ratels will face FC Robo of Lagos at the center of excellence in the round of 8 fixtures.