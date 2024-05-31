Ad

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi says playing in the English Championship can be quite challenging and it was not something they would ever entertain.

Leicester City secured automatic promotion back to the Premier League for the 2024–25 season with 94 points after a one-year absence in the elite league.

Ndidi made the remark in an interview with journalists during his visit to a facility at the Maracana Sports Complex in Ajegunle, Lagos.

“Competing in the English second-tier division can be quite challenging. The championship presents difficulties due to the demanding schedule of playing multiple games in a short period, including weekends and weekdays, along with extensive travel across the country.

“It was really difficult, but it’s a good experience because sometimes when you are in the Premier League, you don’t appreciate it, but going down to the Championship was like an eye-opener for us. Now we are back in the Premier League, and I don’t think we will ever want to go down there because it’s really difficult,” Super Eagles star, currently on holiday in Nigeria, said.

The midfielder expressed confidence in the inability of the new Super Eagles coach, Finidi George, to lead the national team to new heights.

He described the coach as an exceptional individual, saying he is eager to collaborate with him once again for the benefit of the team. “With the support of everyone, including myself, Finidi George will excel. Having worked with him in the past,’ Ndidi said.