Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has proposed allocating 10 per cent of the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) designated for the area councils to pay striking primary school teachers in the FCT if the chairmen refused to pay them their outstanding arrears.

Wike, who made this announcement yesterday after inspecting the ongoing Apo-Karshi Road project, expressed disappointment at the council chairmen for allowing the teachers to go on strike after his intervention.

He expressed his determination to prevent the ongoing teachers’ strike, which has lasted over a week, from negatively impacting students. “No serious government should permit this situation,” he stated.

The strike resumed on September 18, 2024, following a 14-day ultimatum issued to the area council chairmen by the FCT Wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

The teachers are demanding the implementation of a 40 per cent Peculiar Allowance and payment of 25 months’ minimum wage arrears.

Wike said he had invited the area council chairmen and NUT leadership to discuss the matter.

“I have invited the area council chairmen and the NUT to sit down and discuss these issues. We must work together to ensure the system operates smoothly. Unfortunately, teachers are on strike.

“If the teachers are not paid, I will resort to using the 10 per cent IGR, which nobody has paid to them, to settle their dues. I refuse to stand by while our teachers remain at home and the children suffer. I will not tolerate it,” he said.

While speaking on the Apo-Karshi project, the minister said that the contractor, Messrs Khakatar Limited, has committed to completing the project by April 2025.

He expressed doubt that the company could complete the project as expected but opted to give the contractor the benefit of the doubt.

“I have doubts, but they insist that they finish this project by April. This road is crucial for us, and many are eager for its timely completion, as it will alleviate traffic and boost economic activities in the area. Let us afford them this chance,” he said.