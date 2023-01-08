The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mallam Muhammad Bello has approved the appointment of Tpl. Nasir Sulaiman as the new director of the department of Resettlement and Compensation in the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

In a statement signed by the public relations officers of the department of Resettlement and Compensation, Felicia Okoro, the new director will hold the position in an acting capacity pending his confirmation as the substantive director of the department.

According to the statement, the new director succeeds ESV. Perpetua Ohammah, retired from the service on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, having served 35 years.

“The change of guard took place in a brief ceremony which, was witnessed by the director of Human Resources Management in FCDA, Alhaji Aminu Gaya Aliyu as well as the director of special duties in the executive secretary’s office, Arc Celestine Sunday Eze in the Departmental conference room. Tpl Nasir, until his new appointment was a Deputy Director, of planning and Resettlement in the Department,” she stated.