The minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello, has said that almost 95 per cent of the parks in Abuja have derailed from the FCTA park policy.

Bello stated this while reopening the popular Millennium Park which has been closed for over two years due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The minister while appealing to the media and the public to support the FCTA’s efforts towards rediscovering Abuja from what it was meant to be by the founding fathers, urged those opposing the FCTA park policy to have a rethink and support the administration in the journey to transform all parks to what it was meant to be.

“Today signifies a very important milestone for the city. A day when officially our own millennium park in Abuja will be open after over two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For us in the city, this occasion today is more than just the reopening of the park but appreciating God Almighty for having taken us safely through all these difficult times.

“More importantly, it is a day when we are going to say thank you Salini Nigeria Ltd., for being a very reliable partner and cooperative citizen in Abuja, who singlehandedly constructed this park over 22 years ago.

“And more importantly continue to maintain it to this international standard that you all see today without charging a kobo. What we have seen today is what truly park support to be in Abuja,” he said.

Earlier, the managing director of Salina Nigeria, Dr. Piero Capitano, thanked the administration for all the support to the company.

Represented by the project manager of the company, Gennaro D’ltria, Capitano, said that the park was a century of relaxation which provides freedom and peace.