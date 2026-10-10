FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has announced plans for a security enforcement operation targeting unauthorised commercial activities and illegal structures along the corridor between Gwagwalada and Asokoro.

The minister said the FCT Administration had received reports of individuals establishing beer parlours, motor parks and other commercial facilities without the necessary approvals.

“We have been told of some issues of security threats extending from certain areas of Gwagwalada to Asokoro, where some people are trying to open up beer parlour businesses, motor parks, and all of that.

“There are no such approvals, and we will not allow that,” he warned.

He directed the Department of Development Control to work with security agencies to identify and remove illegal structures and unauthorised operators along the affected corridor.

Wike said the exercise was necessary to prevent potential security threats and ensure that commercial activities within the nation’s capital complied with approved regulations.

The directive came amid the administration’s efforts to address security concerns and enforce development control regulations across the FCT.