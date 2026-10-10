The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has criticised President Bola Tinubu over the proposed 30-day petrol discount, declaring that the measure cannot erase more than three years of economic hardship suffered by Nigerians.

Atiku, who spoke on Friday in Abuja at the inauguration of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, said Nigerians needed lasting solutions to the rising cost of living rather than temporary relief measures.

He argued that the country’s economic difficulties had placed an enormous burden on households, with rising food prices, transportation costs and other essential expenses making life increasingly difficult for ordinary citizens.

The former vice-president also called for policies to reduce energy costs, improve electricity supply, create jobs and make food more affordable.

He proposed that government support for petroleum products should be restricted to those refined locally and sold in Nigeria, with the expenditure properly budgeted, capped and independently audited.

Atiku further called for electoral reforms ahead of the 2027 general elections, including public access to polling-unit results, live broadcasts of state and national collation centres, and independent audits of election technology.

He also condemned alleged restrictions on opposition campaigns in some states, insisting that political parties must be allowed to campaign freely across the country.

The ADC candidate urged Tinubu to resign, arguing that the administration had failed to provide sufficient relief from the economic difficulties confronting Nigerians.

At the event, the Chairman of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, also criticised the Tinubu administration over rising public debt, insecurity, food inflation and the cost of living.

He argued that Nigeria’s economic difficulties were the result of policy choices rather than a lack of natural resources or human capacity.

Ibrahim-Imam cited figures from the Debt Management Office, claiming that Nigeria’s total public debt had risen from N87.38 trillion when the Tinubu administration took office to N166.79 trillion by June 30, 2026.

He questioned the impact of the savings expected from petrol subsidy removal, arguing that Nigerians had yet to experience sufficient relief despite the sacrifices imposed on households.

The campaign council chairman also expressed concern over killings and kidnappings across the country, insisting that protecting lives and property remained a fundamental responsibility of the government.

He presented Atiku as an experienced alternative, citing economic growth, increased foreign reserves, debt relief and the expansion of telecommunications during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in which Atiku served as vice-president.

Ibrahim-Imam urged members of the campaign council to avoid internal divisions and concentrate on grassroots mobilisation ahead of the elections.

In his remarks, ADC National Chairman, David Mark, charged members of the Presidential Campaign Council to run an inclusive, issue-based campaign focused on the concerns of Nigerians.

Mark said the party’s responsibility extended beyond winning elections to presenting a credible alternative capable of addressing the country’s challenges and restoring public confidence in governance.

He urged the council to engage traditional rulers, religious leaders, women, youths, workers, farmers, traders, students, professionals and persons with disabilities across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to him, the campaign should focus on the cost of living, poverty, insecurity, employment, education, healthcare, infrastructure, inflation and good governance.

Mark described the Atiku-Amaechi ticket as one offering experience and national reach, while urging the candidates to promote national unity and avoid inflammatory rhetoric.

He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission and other institutions responsible for the elections to ensure a transparent, impartial and professional electoral process.

Mark said eligible Nigerians must be able to vote freely and safely, without intimidation, adding that the ADC would compete within the law and reject electoral violence.

He subsequently declared the ADC Presidential Campaign Council inaugurated.