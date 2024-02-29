The operatives of the FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have arrested three suspects, who specialised in car snatching and robbery in the Abuja and its environs.

Parading the suspects, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Ben Igweh, said the operatives of the FCT Police Command on February 16, 2024 at about 3:00pm and acting on credible intelligence, arrested three notorious and wanted car snatchers namely;

David Junior Godwin, male of Port-Harcourt, Rivers State (gang leader); Paul Taju, male of Gwagwalada, Abuja and Ali Shitu, male of Port-Harcourt, River State.

The CP said, “the suspects are members of a four-man gang who specialises in inter-state car theft and snatching. They are responsible for series of car snatching and the disappearance of several hilux vehicles reportedly stolen in FCT and its environs.

“The suspects come into FCT, perpetrate their heinous acts and take the stolen vehicles to Port-Harcourt to sell.”

He further said a master key and a total of nine vehicles were recovered from them namely; a red Toyota Rav 4 car (without Reg. No); a brown Toyota Corolla car with Reg No. GWA 630 AG; a Toyota Camry with Reg No. ABJ 307 LK; a Lexus SUV jeep with Reg No. KRD 949 FM and five white hilux vehicles (all without Reg No.)”

The CP said the suspects confessed to the crime and are currently assisting the police to arrest other gang members at large.

Also, on February 23, 2024 at about 2:15pm acting on credible intelligence, police operatives of the command from Anti-fraud unit arrested two suspects namely; Abdullahi Yahaya 35, male of Nasarawa State and Gold Ebere 53, male of Jabi, Abuja, at Tin Can Resort Garden in Jabi, Abuja in possession of 36 bundles of fake hundred (100) US dollar($) notes, totalling about $300,000 fake dollars

The CP said the suspects confessed to be members of an eight-man gang who specialised in inter-state sale of fake dollar notes and have sold several of the fake notes to unsuspecting residents of FCT before they ran out of luck and were apprehended.

The suspects are currently assisting the Police to apprehend other gang members on the run.