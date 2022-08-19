The district police officer, Mabushi police division, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Abubakar Sadiq has decorated three newly promoted officers to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP).

Addressing the newly promoted officers yesterday in Abuja, CSP Abubakar charged the officers to work harder and ensure that they fight crime and criminality to the barest minimum.

He said, “To whom much is given, much is expected,” and stressed the need for the officers to be steadfast and resolute in the discharging of their constitutional roles.

“It is no longer an era of batting salute, you are going to be given arms and by virtue of your rank now you have to put your men to their toes to do what is expected of them to do.

“Some of you may be transferring to another place but some of you may remain here but personally I do not have any problem working with you.

“I am just a few weeks here and I am sure one of you will have one or two things to say about me. Personally, I do not hide my feelings if I observe anything I use to voice out my feelings. So wherever you find yourself, dedicate yourself to your responsibilities.”

While speaking, one of the decorated officers, Esther Bello appreciated the police management for the promotion and pledged to keep working harder.

She wished her husband was alive to witness and celebrate with her and expressed happiness with the promotion.

Also, one of the newly decorated officers, SP Achimi Omata commended the inspector-general of police for finding them worthy for the promotion and decoration