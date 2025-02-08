The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Security Committee has outlined plans to enhance collaboration with security agencies in neighbouring States.

The initiative aims to establish a unified strategy for policing the Territory and to mitigate the trend of criminal activities shifting from one jurisdiction to another.

This was made known by FCT Police Commissioner, CP Olatunji Disu, during a press briefing on Friday in Abuja, following the Committee’s first meeting for the year 2025, which was chaired by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Disu revealed that a joint task force, consisting of personnel from the military, Civil Defence, and the Police, has been actively engaged in clearance operations in border communities of the FCT.

He said that the proactive measures were designed to address potential incursions by bandits attempting to cross State lines.

He also noted that the success of the operations has significantly contributed to the peace experienced in the FCT in recent weeks.

While emphasising the importance of inter-state collaboration, CP Disu stated, “Plans are underway to develop partnerships with security operatives from neighbouring States.”

He said that the collective approach would enhance effective policing and curb cross-border banditry.

The Commissioner confirmed that the joint task force’s activities would persist, with specific responsibilities designated to each security agency involved.

He expressed confidence in the continued effectiveness of the collaborative efforts.

In addition to discussing border security, the Committee addressed the ongoing profiling of market operators engaged in recognised scavenging activities, commonly referred to as “panteka” within the FCT.

Disu highlighted recent successes in combating infrastructure theft, including the recovery of stolen manhole covers and electrical cables.

He reported that the FCT Minister had expressed satisfaction with the positive results achieved through the operations.

Furthermore, the Police Commissioner addressed issues surrounding the harassment of FCT residents by touts affiliated with the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

He announced that operations were being planned to tackle the problem decisively and encouraged residents to report any incidents of harassment to the police using publicly available contact numbers.

Disu also commented on the concerning trend of relatively light sentences imposed on convicted vandals, who often return to criminal activities shortly after their release.

He indicated a desire to engage judicial authorities in discussions to address the issue and explore improvements to the justice system.

The Commissioner, who acknowledged the independence of the judiciary, expressed hope that the discussions would lead to better outcomes in criminal justice administration.

He said that the FCT Security Committee remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents, assuring the public that security agencies would continue to work diligenFCT.0to confront emerging threats in the FCT.