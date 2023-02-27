The Labour Party (LP) Senatorial candidate for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, has rejected the cancellation of Bwari Area Council election results.

According to Kingibe, there was no over-voting in Bwari Area Council, wondering why the results were cancelled.

Speaking to journalists before she moved to the collation centre to lodge her complaint, Kingibe said a mistake in the tabulation should not affect the electoral victory of a candidate.

“I’ve been told that the person that was writing the figure made a mistake whether knowingly or unknowingly,” Ireti said adding that, “the person put two plus two equals to five.”

“And the judges said over-voting. The Electoral Officer (EO) said it was an error from the person that wrote the results, whether he did it on purpose or accidentally.

“All the result sheets show there was no over-voting in any of the polling units. So, why cancel the results of the entire area council? We have watched them.

“They’ve been looking for a reason to cancel all our strongholds and suddenly, they found an error and that can’t stand.

“They said it is not their job to look at the result sheets on over-voting. We have had enough. They said we should go to the polls, they want to impose people on us, it will not work. The way this country is going, we’ve had enough,” Ireti Kingibe added.

Earlier, she had called on her supporters to keep calm over the delay in the announcement of the election results, stating that the margin was too high for manipulation.

Kingine said the delay in the announcement of the FCT Senatorial election results was as a result of violence recorded during the election.

Speaking exclusively to LEADERSHIP on Monday, Kingibe said the people of the FCT should keep calm, adding that her opponents don’t want to lose graciously.

“There has been a lot of violence. So, that delayed things a little bit, but right now, results in five Area Councils have come in at the FCT collation centre, once that is done, they will now take all the results to the FCT collation centre,” she said earlier.