The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Yobe South Senatorial election conducted on Saturday inconclusive.

The returning officer of the senatorial district, Professor Shettima Abdulkadir Saidu, while announcing the results in Potiskum, said the decision was taken following the cancellation of the results of the Polling Unit 003 Manawaci in Fika local government of Yobe State.

He said the cancellation was necessitated by over voting where the total number of votes cast exceeded the number of accredited voters.

Prof. Saidu said the cancelled polling unit has 1,118 registered voters and the total number of accredited voters in the polling unit exceeded the total number of registered voters and therefore INEC will schedule the election between the two leading political parties of All Progressives Congress (APC) which has 69,417 votes already and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which scored 68,800 votes so far.

“I want us to get it straight, the difference between the first and the second is 617. However, in the process of the election, we have had a total of 1,118 votes cancelled.

“If the difference is higher than the total cancelled, then we will declare the winner but where the cancelled is higher than the difference, can we declare the winner? This is where we found ourselves now,” Prof. Saidu stated.