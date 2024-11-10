In a bid to become more involved in migration governance, youths from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called on the federal government to facilitate their participation in crafting policies that influence the future of Nigerian youths.

The call came during a forum on migration dialogue held yesterday in Abuja, organised by the Migration Moment with May Global Empowerment Initiative.

The founder of the initiative, Osato Igbinosun, expressed concern with the marginalisation of young voices in migration discussions.

“When I entered the migration governance space in 2018, I found that I was the youngest person in the room. It is crucial for youths to be included as we are the ones significantly affected by these issues,” she said.

Igbinosun emphasised that since the inception of their discussions, the initiative had worked diligently to bridge the gaps faced by youths in understanding and participating in migration governance.

She said they plan to submit recommendations to the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), hoping to lay the groundwork for ongoing dialogue and representation in migration governance.

According to her, the forum serves as an important reminder of the potential that lies in harnessing the views and experiences of youths in developing effective migration policies, an essential step towards fostering sustainable development in Nigeria.

The forum featured speakers from various segments, including the Migration and Youth Children Platform from the United Nations, focusing on promoting the importance of youth engagement in migration-related policies.

The discussions underscored the pressing need for inclusive decision-making, particularly in a country grappling with high rates of irregular migration and displacement, often fueled by economic challenges and insecurity.

According to a legal expert and gender integration analyst at the Solina Centre for International Development and Research (SCIDaR) Ewomatome Precious Uwubiti, the underrepresentation of youth perspectives in migration governance hinders effective policy-making.

“Young people’s experiences shape their reasons for migrating. Their voices must be included to develop relevant initiatives that address the root causes of migration,” she said.

During the forum, Joy Akut, a special assistant to the deputy speaker on women and youth, highlighted the government’s efforts in supporting youth empowerment through various programs.

“Youth empowerment is a priority for this administration. We need to ensure that these programs reach the youth effectively to mitigate the urge to leave the country through irregular channels,” she said.

The youth delegates emphasised the necessity for migration to be a choice rather than a compulsion, arguing for a dignified approach to migration that prioritises safety and personal agency.

They reiterated the value of creating an environment where young individuals feel invested in their nation’s future and are not compelled to seek opportunities abroad due to desperation.