The maiden edition of Batati Football Championship has been fixed to kick start in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The tournament which is been organise by Jotini Sport Services and sponsored by the coordinator of APC National Supporters Centre, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Batati, is aimed at engaging the youth and wooing their support for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming Presidential election

The competition is expected to hold in the six area councils of FCT from which 3 teams are expected to emerge per area council to compete for the giant trophy and various cash prizes that have provided for the tournament.

The grand finale of the tournament in Abuja is expected to be witnessed by the Presidential candidate of the APC, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu.