Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has hailed Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen ahead of his side Inter Milan’s clash with the league leaders Napoli.

Following his impressive performance for Luciano Spalletti’s squad, the Belgian believes the Nigerian international is the best striker and man of the moment.

This, however, follows comments made recently by Italian football legend Francesco Totti, who played exclusively for AS Roma, and former AC Milan and Juventus striker Filippo Inzaghi.

Totti, according to recent Soccernet.ng reports, stated, “The strongest striker in Serie A? Osimhen is in my opinion”

Inzaghi, on the other hand, agrees, adding, “He attacks deep, and keeps the ball, Osimhen is probably the best right now. beyond Benzema, who however is less of an area center forward and perhaps than Giroud”

The Super Eagles talisman has undoubtedly proven deserving of the praise, scoring 9 goals in 11 domestic league matches and currently leading the Serie A scorer board for the 2022-23 season campaign.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Lakuku praised Napoli manager Spalletti for his efforts in moulding the Gli Azzurri.

“[Luciano] Spalletti has done a great job, we have to say. They [Napoli] have really strong players, I’ve been out and seen many of their games. Napoli are in a good moment. Osimhen scores many goals, Zielinski is well, Kvara on the left, Lozano or Politano on the right”. he said.

Belgium’s number 9 has singled out the former Lille star as a strong striker and the best in Serie A at the moment ahead of Inter’s clash with the Parthenopeans.

” [Victor] Osimhen is really strong. Now he’s the best striker. We have to be honest. He’s strong, and he’s doing really well for Napoli. They [Napoli] are first in the standings. We have respect, but not fear.”

When the two teams meet on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, there will be fireworks. Osimhen, who has resumed training with the Neapolitans, will be hoping to continue his impressive run when they face the Nerazzurri.