The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disclosed plans to provide free HIV counselling and testing as part of activities marking the 2025 World AIDS Day, with a focus on community engagement and collective action.

This was confirmed through a statement by Mrs Bola Ajao, Special Assistant to the Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, on Thursday.

The Secretariat assured that this year’s commemoration with the theme: “Overcoming Disruption: Sustaining Nigeria’s HIV Response”, will be open, inclusive and participatory.

Ajao said a major highlight of the programme will be a one-day high-level symposium scheduled for 2 December 2025 in Abuja, bringing together policymakers, health workers, development partners, people living with HIV/AIDS, and community members.

World AIDS Day, observed annually on December 1, raises awareness about HIV/AIDS, promotes global solidarity, and reviews progress in combating the epidemic.

According to the Director of Public Health, Dr Dan Gadzama, the Mandate Secretary has directed the Secretariat to align with global efforts to increase awareness and curb the spread of HIV/AIDS.

“The symposium will bring together policymakers, health workers, development partners, people living with HIV/AIDS, and community members. The event aims to assess progress so far, share practical knowledge, and chart new strategies to strengthen HIV response in the FCT. Stakeholders are expected to speak with one voice and work collectively toward supporting affected persons and improving services,” the statement added.

Speaking on the significance of the day, the State Programme Coordinator for HIV/AIDS, STIs and Viral Hepatitis, Dr Fatima Daggash, noted that December 1 is dedicated to honouring those who have died of AIDS-related illnesses, acknowledging achieved milestones, and renewing commitment to ending the disease.

She added that as part of the commemoration, “free HIV counselling and testing will be offered, alongside community sensitisation activities to encourage early detection, ensure linkage to care, sustain viral suppression, and reduce stigma across communities.”

The FCTA urged residents to participate actively and take advantage of the free health services, stressing that early testing and open conversations remain essential steps toward ending HIV/AIDS in the nation’s capital.