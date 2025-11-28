The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced enforcement actions on a total of 1,095 property titles in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that were revoked over non-payment of Ground Rent, Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bill and Penalty/Violation fee and Land Use Conversion fee.

The 1,095 were property titles in Asokoro, Maitama, Garki and Wuse districts of the Federal Capital City (FCC).

The owners had ignored series of public notices, made from May to November, this year, by the FCTA in national dailies, online platforms and television stations, requesting defaulters to settle their financial obligations/liabilities or risk losing their titles.

But, a public notice on Friday by the FCTA titled; “Commencement of enforcement actions on defaulters of Ground Rent payments, Land Use Conversion Fee, C-of-O bills”, announced immediately commencement of enforcement actions against defaulters.

It read; “The general public particularly holders of property in the FCT are hereby notified that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), His Excellency, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON has approved commencement of enforcement actions on a total of 1,095 properties in the Federal Capital City (FCC) for defaulting in various payments.

“Despite the several publications/public notices made by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in some national dailies, online platforms and television stations requesting defaulters to settle their financial obligations/liabilities to the FCTA namely – Ground Rent, Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) Bill, Penalty/Violation Fee, and Land Use Conversion Fee, the underlisted property holders have failed to comply. This contravenes the provisions of Section 28, Subsections 5(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act and also the terms and conditions of grant of the respective Rights of Occupancy.

“Following the expiration of the final grace period of fourteen (14) calendar days on Tuesday, the 25th of November 2025, the FCT Administration will carry out enforcement actions on the 835 properties for defaulting in payment of Ground Rent and 260 properties for defaulting in payment of Violation Fee and Land Use Conversion Fee.”