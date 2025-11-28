Ademola Lookman has emphatically declared his readiness to recommit and fight for Atalanta, putting a tumultuous summer transfer period firmly behind him. The forward, who recently shone with a goal and an assist in La Dea’s impressive 3-0 pre-season victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night, is eager to return to full duties with the Bergamo club.

The 28-year-old appears to have successfully rekindled his rapport with both his Atalanta teammates and the club’s fervent fanbase, following a summer dominated by his determined, albeit ultimately unsuccessful, efforts to secure a move to Inter Milan.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, the Nigerian international articulated a clear shift in his priorities, stating his singular focus is now on contributing to the team’s continued success. “You know, what’s happened has happened. A lot has gone on. Some things people know, others they don’t,” Lookman remarked.

He continued, “Right now is the time to work hard for the team, and we need to win games. That’s the most important thing, to get stronger every day. That is what I am focused on, as is the team, working together every day to achieve results.”

Lookman also took the opportunity to discuss his burgeoning relationship with Atalanta’s new head coach, Raffaele Palladino, expressing optimism about the club’s direction under his guidance.

“The Mister has a very clear idea of attacking and entertaining football, which is evident in the goals we’ve scored,” Lookman explained. “Obviously, the DNA of pressing and hard work is already part of the team, and we must continue that.” His comments suggest a positive outlook for Atalanta’s upcoming season, with Lookman seemingly poised to play a pivotal role.