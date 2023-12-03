Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said the FCT Administration is commitment to nurture and support talent for sustainable economic growth and development in the FCT.

Wike who stated this at the opening of the 13th edition of Zuma Film Festival (ZFF) in Abuja at the weekend, said collaboration with the film corporation was significantly contributing to the local economy of the city.

The minister, who was represented by the permanent secretary, FCTA, Mr Adesola Olusade, acknowledged the pivotal role of the film industry in shaping collective identity and promoting cultural exchange through the convergence of culture.

According to him, the benefit of the partnership extends far beyond the realm of entertainment.

“Through this festival, our residents are being exposed to a plethora of artistic expression, cultural diversity and thought-provoking narratives that challenge perspective and enable dialogue.

“The collaboration is also facilitating the development of our local film industry, not only home-grown talent, but also providing a platform for emerging filmmakers to showcase their creativity.

“As a result, the FCT creative industry stands to gain, not only culturally, but also economically with increased employment opportunities and the potential growth in related industries.

“As we embark on this year’s festival, let us celebrate the power of cinema to transcend boundaries, celebrate diversities and ignite conversations that inspire positive change,” he said.

He urged relevant stakeholders to embrace the potential of the partnership to elevate Abuja city to cultural richness and creativity, that the festival serves as a platform, not only in showcasing Abuja talents but also fostering meaningful connection within the industry.

Earlier, the minister of arts, culture and creative economy, Mrs Hannatu Musawa, said the festival provides the needed platform to showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity.

Represented by her senior assistant on film and music, Mr Baba Agba, the minister urged Nigerian film makers to use the opportunity to celebrate the country’s form of arts and exploit its potential.

Spanish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Juan Sell, said Spain had been part of ZFF on several occasions and pledged to continue to support the Nigerian film industry, and would continue to stand with Nigeria’s strength in cultural diversity and creativity.