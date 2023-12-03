Two factions of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have declared the emergence of two candidates as presidents of the association.

They are Comrade

Lucky Emonefe and Comrade Rioborue Jude Deniran who both claimed to be genuine leaders in separate press conferences at the weekend.

Controversy had risen in the association following its election that started on November 27 in Abuja.

In his address, Emonefe who said he emerged president in a credible election

appealed to President Bola Tinubu to approve a national annual bursary of N200,000 to all Nigerian students.

Comrade Rioborue Jude Deniran on the other hand urged the Department of State Services to give a report of the 2023 elective convention as the world was eager to know.

“It’s indeed an enormous privilege and honor to be trusted with the leadership of Nigerian students. I am deeply conscious of that privilege and honor at this time.

“It is indeed a remarkable and historic victory for Nigerian students, and I have no doubt about what this means to the students’ community.

“The mandate you have freely given to us is a mandate for reform and investment in the future of NANS, and it is also very clearly an instruction for good governance. I assure you of good leadership delivery,” he said.