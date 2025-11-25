The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has debunked media report that all public schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were mandated to close by November 28, 2025, saying that “no such decision was taken at any level of the administration.”

A statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, on Tuesday night, said that the FCT Minister has consequently directed the immediate suspension of the Mandate Secretary for Education, Dr Danlami Hayyo.

The Acting FCT Head of Service, Mrs Nancy Sabanti Nathan, has also been mandated to discipline the Director, School Services, Mrs Aishatu Sani Alhassan, in accordance with the civil service rules.

Describing the report on early closure of public schools in FCT as false and misleading, the FCTA urged parents, students, and school authorities to dismiss the rumour, stressing that the approved academic calendar remained unchanged.

The FCTA also assured residents of the FCT, especially students, of adequate security, adding that the Minister has directed the resumption of ‘Operation Sweep’ and other security initiatives in the Federal Capital Territory.