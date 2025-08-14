The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Taskforce has demolished suspected criminal hideouts in Apo Cadastral Zone District.

Advertisement

Director of the FCTA Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima confirmed that intelligence reports had identified the demolished site as a security threat, contributing to rising crime in Apo and its environs.

“This is part of the continuation of the city sanitation exercise to rid the city of criminal elements. This place has been identified as one of the notorious dark spots. I recall efforts were made in the past, but this time around, we came in to do a total clearance,” he said.

He disclosed alarming details about criminal activities in the area, saying, “There are credible and verifiable security and intelligence reports about these locations. Instances where some people were even killed around this place.”

Galadima emphasised that the demolition was necessary to permanently dismantle the criminal hub.

“For the fact that this place was identified as a dark spot, it’s enough for this exercise to continue. Unlike before when we just pushed shanties, this time we will remove everything and even fence the place,” he said.

He also hinted on a new strategy to prevent criminals from regrouping in reclaimed spaces, without giving details.

“We have applied many options, but this time, we are going to devise a new strategy. By the time we take action, you will see it,” he said.

The Director of FCTA Security Department, Adamu Gwary, who was represented by Dr Peter Olumuji, corroborated Galadima’s claims on the volatile area, stating that residents had repeatedly reported criminal operations in the area.

“We have issues like illicit drug peddling and sales here, as well as armed robbery and housebreaking,” Olumuji said.

He recounted a recent incident where over 50 armed robbers attacked residents but were repelled by security forces.

“A few weeks ago, criminals used this place as a cover to attack residents. Thank God for the quick response of the FCT Police Command and sister agencies that prevented the attack from escalating,” he said.

He said that the demolition aligned with the FCTA’s broader security strategy to eliminate criminal hideouts and restore order in high-risk areas across the capital.

Meanwhile, officers of the Apo Division of FCT Police Command have commended the demolition, describing it as a critical step in improving security in the area.

The policemen who monitored the demolition but not authorized to address journalists, affirmed that clearing the spot would bring huge reprieve to residents who had long suffered criminal activities in the vicinity.