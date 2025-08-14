The Yobe State Police Command has apprehended a 24-year-old Abdullahi Aliyu, a native of Kakuri in Kaduna State over alleged kidnapping of a 2-year-old toddler, Abdulkareem Mohammed.

Advertisement

Abdulkareem was allegedly abducted by on July 31, 2025, in Potiskum, after which the kidnapper reached out to his father, Mohammed Ishayaku, to pay the ransom of N2 million.

Yobe Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dungus Abdulkarim disclosed this in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Damaturu, Yobe State.

Abdulkarim said the swift police response led to the rescue of the child and the arrest of the suspect, Aliyu.

Police added that the suspect was traced to, and apprehended in Kaduna State after investigation revealed his involvement in similar incidents in other states.

Commissioner of Police in Yobe State, CP Emmanuel Ado lauded the personnel’s efforts and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to combat crime across the state.

He urged parents to be vigilant over their children and emphasised the importance of prompt reporting of incidents to the nearest police station.